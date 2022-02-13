We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott was joined by Fara Williams and Dion Dublin on Saturday to present BBC's Football Focus, looking glamorous as ever in a striking bodycon dress.

The One Show presenter looked beautiful in a checkerboard print ensemble from Warehouse. Alex's daring dress was complete with elegant long sleeves, scoop neckline, figure-flattering fit and elegant midi length, which she teamed with a pair of open-toe heels. Levelling up her look, Alex styled her raven hair in a long, sleek ponytail.

Taking to Instagram Stories to show off her two-tone attire with fans, Alex gave her 1.3 million followers a rare glimpse behind-the-scenes at the BBC Studios.

The star was having her makeup retouched behind a green screen, looking incredible in the curve-hugging dress. Alex rocked a gorgeous glowy makeup look, adding fluttery lashes and lots of contour to complement her enviable winter wardrobe.

Alex's dress looked incredible on her gym-honed figure

Ideal for effortless winter dressing, Alex's statement knitted dress is complete with an all-over checkerboard print, perfect for layering.

Pair the look with chunky black boots for chic daytime wear, or amp it up for the evening with strappy heels.

Checkerboard Knit Midi Dress, £71.20, Warehouse

It's already been a milestone month for Alex, who recently announced the launch of her first book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong. The book has quickly shot to number one on pre-sale lists.

After receiving a number of congratulatory messages last week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star treated herself to a well-deserved stay at a London hotel – with a pamper night included.

Alex presented Football Focus on Saturday

"I've treated myself and celebrating just doing 'me' tonight, having a pamper night," she told fans in a video as she posed in her hotel robe with a sheer mask on her face.

She then added: "Worked on myself… started writing a book. Sometimes the quiet moments can actually be the loudest."

