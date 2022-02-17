Alex Scott captivates fans in striking blouse and slinky trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott looked incredible on Wednesday in a glamorous all-black ensemble to join the presenting panel on CBS Sports.

The One Show regular looked so elegant in a stylish black blouse, elevated with statement shoulder padding and a deep V neckline. Glimmering beneath her blouse, Alex donned her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, adding the matching bracelet and large hooped earrings to her look.

The 37-year-old sports star styled high-waisted black trousers with her monochrome outfit, accentuating her svelte figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott's most fabulous fashion looks

"I will cheer up I promise," Alex told fans on Instagram Stories after posting a sultry, moody snap of herself backstage. "See you soon America," she continued.

The star rocked an exaggerated, sleek ponytail for her stateside occasion, telling fans on Instagram: "Today is a long ponytail day… look at that!"

Alex rocked an all-black outfit to present on CBS Sports

If you're looking to emulate the star's simple, yet sophisticated outfit, this chic satin blouse is an uncanny dupe.

Button Blouse, £35.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

Team it with high-waisted satin trousers for a glam evening look.

Alex has been causing a serious stir with her style lately. In case you missed it, we were totally mesmerised by the stars red hot Valentine's Day dress worn to mark the romantic occasion on The One Show on Monday.

The star stunned viewers in a figure-hugging red bodycon dress from Karen Millen that flattered Alex's gym-honed figure. The chic knit featured elegant long sleeves, a roll neck, ribbed detailing and statement gold buttons down the back - so glamorous.

"Thought I’d wear red on tonight’s show... get into the theme of things and all that #happyvalentinesday," Alex told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The star styled a sleek, long ponytail

Fans couldn't get enough of Alex's gorgeous look, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to compliment her style. "The valentines gift we all needed," penned a fan, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous! Happy Valentine's Alex!"

"Omg you look so classy in red," wrote another fan. And we have to agree.

