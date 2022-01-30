Alex Scott stuns in chic mini dress and heels to mark achievement The One Show presenter celebrated the end of Dry January

Another day, another incredible outfit for The One Show presenter Alex Scott, who took to Instagram to rock some seriously killer heels for a celebratory night out.

Looking incredible as ever, the 37-year-old footballer donned a smart tailored mini-dress complete with statement gold buttons and a flattering fitted design. Alex teamed her tuxedo dress with jaw-dropping strappy heels that highlighted her gym-honed legs, drawing attention to her post-holiday glow as the glittering straps wrapped around her calves.

"I wish I could wear these heels tonight, but I really can't. My ankle will not allow this all night," Alex admitted.

Having already been on two luxury holidays this year, Alex revealed: "I swear I've been in trainers & flip flips for a month I'm not ready for these [heels]."

Alex showed off her glittering heels and stylish dress

The Football Focus presenter teamed her look with a stylish half up, half down hair do, rocking her signature smokey eye makeup with elegant Van Cleef jewellery to amp up the glamour of her look.

"Who needs to go out when you can have a rave in your own yard?" Alex asked fans on her Instagram Story, before singing 'Roses are Red' by the Mac Brothers.

The glamorous star then enjoyed a night out, sipping a glass of champagne as she admitted: "Guys, I kinda did dry January… I'm celebrating that I did Dry January but it's the last weekend - cheers!"

"I had the kind of day where I just needed a drink," she continued.

The star celebrated the end of Dry January slightly early

Alex's celebratory night out comes after the star had appeared to have gone on a health retreat last week. While the fitness fan will surely have enjoyed her time away, she didn't seem impressed with every aspect.

On her final day, she shared a clip of a bowl of soup and joked: "Not gonna lie I'm looking forward to solid food when I'm back, I've done my time."

