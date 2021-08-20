Courteney Cox stuns fans in figure-flattering floral dress on Friends set

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Courteney Cox looked simply stunning as she returned to the set of Friends in new photos she shared online on Thursday – but it wasn't to play her well-known character, Monica Geller.

The actress was pictured lounging on the iconic brown leather couch in front of the fountain in Burbank, California on the Warner Brothers ranch where the opening credits were filmed.

Courteney wore a beautiful black midi dress covered with a pink floral pattern, complete with a square neckline and leg split.

She paired it with black boots and bright red lips, and wore her dark hair in effortless waves.

WATCH: Courteney Cox models two killer looks for post-quarantine life

In her hand, she held the script for her new project for Starz titled Shining Vale, which she has been filming since early July and she will star in and produce.

"When worlds collide. @shiningvalestarz @friends," Courteney captioned the post, which was met by praise from her followers. "You look absolutely stunning," wrote one, and another added: "Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous."

The actress posed in front of the iconic Friends fountain

If you're just as in love with her latest look as we are, then there are plenty of similar dresses you can get your hands on, including Dolce and Gabbana's bold stretch-silk midi dress.

The actress took fans behind the scenes of Shining Vale in a recent Instagram reel. "Here I am on the backlot of Warner Brothers filming my show, Shining Vale.

Dolce & Gabbana floral midi dress, $2,495, Net-A-Porter

"There's definitely a lot of time between set-ups, but I don't get bored. No, I see opportunity all around," she said, dressed in a pretty black spotty dress.

The video then cut to a hilarious montage of Courteney working all around the WB lot, manning a fire truck, serving food at a stall (where she pretended to not know what kimchi was), and giving fans a tour of the lot.

Courteney always looks stunning, but she shared a look into her low-key, post-quarantine wardrobe back in March, using a narrow hallway as her catwalk.

The Scream star strutted her stuff in a floral top, pair of jeans and boots before adding a leather jacket, while another outfit included grey sweatpants, boots, an elegant white shirt and a green jacket.

