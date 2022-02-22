Shania Twain shows off chic fur look for big Las Vegas surprise The singer's residency has garnered rave reviews

Shania Twain had fans feeling nostalgic on her Las Vegas residency when she broke out into a rendition of one of her biggest hits, You're Still the One.

However, she received quite a surprise when she found out that performing the song with her was none other than Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

She shared her elation with the news when she took to social media with a snippet of the performance, featuring her showing off her husky vocals for a slower version of the song with Chris accompanying her on the piano.

Shania looked absolutely divine in a chic blue fur coat that she paired with an orange top and patterned pants as she sat straddling her glittery guitar.

"Best surprise ever!! Thank you to all of my amazing fans for coming and an extra special thank you to Chris Martin for performing a few songs with me to make the show even more special…

"A life dream realized! I wanted to live in that moment forever @coldplay #letsgovegas," she captioned her post.

Shania was joined by Chris Martin during her Las Vegas residency

Fans quickly took to the comments to enthusiastically react to the surprise duet, with one writing: "Incredible, iconic, legendary, the best surprise ever."

Another said: "Icons being icons," with a third adding: "Best concert I've been to," and a fourth agreeing by saying: "Great show on Saturday night, Shania! My wife and I thank you. You made her birthday very special."

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

The singer is back on the Vegas stage

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album, quickly being topped by the success of follow-ups Come On Over and Up.



