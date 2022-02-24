Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday.

The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.

Another breathtaking look saw the singer performing in a silver embellished gown that featured a daring thigh split. There was also plenty of sparkle and fringe adorning each outfit.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Only a few weeks until the return of #REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency!! Who’s ready? #CUinVegas axs.com/carrieinvegas."

Fans went wild over the news, with one responding: "Highly recommended! I got to see my idol in December and I was singing along to every song! Go @carrieunderwood."

Carrie wowed fans with her stunning stage looks

A second said: "You better record one of those concerts. Reflection is one of your best shows ever." A third added: "You are absolutely killin it in Vegas, queen!"

Carrie will be back in Sin City a little sooner than expected after revealing she will be performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

The star took to Instagram to announce the news, but her dress and her hair almost eclipsed her big announcement. Carrie wowed in a blue gown, with a sheer plunging panel at the front and oversized, ruffled sleeves. Her locks were worn in a short, sleek bob and she looked phenomenal.

Carrie will perform at the ACM Awards this year

The singer simply captioned the post: "Carrie will perform at the 57th @ACMawards on Monday, March 7 at 8pm ET! Stream it live only on @PrimeVideo. #ACMawards -TeamCU."

Her fans shared their excitement over the news but also for her look. One wrote: "Carrie, you always blow me away! You are amazing, inspiring, beautiful and so awesome!!! Can't wait," and another said: "You look gorgeous," while a third said: "Your hair."

Carrie isn't the only one performing at the upcoming awards as many other country music stars, including Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, and Kelsea Ballerini have also confirmed they'll take to the stage.

