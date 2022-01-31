Carrie Underwood looks sensational in hot red mini skirt as she reminds fans of memorable performance The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Carrie Underwood has reminded fans of a special performance she recently did – and the sensational outfit she wore with it.

The country singer took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a stunning picture of herself on stage during an extra-special performance on Cobra Kai's fourth series, which was released on Netflix on New Year's Eve.

In the picture, the award-winning singer dazzled in a red snakeskin two-piece consisting of a tailored jacket and mini skirt, teamed with a pair of black ankle boots.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's incredible love story with Mike Fisher

The caption simply read: "ICYMI: Check out Carrie’s performance of “The Moment Of Truth” on @netflix’s #1 show @cobrakaiseries! *link in bio –TeamCU."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many responding with a fire emoji to represent "hot". Others wrote messages, with one writing: "Saw it and she was amazing as usual. I couldn't get past those legs though!" while another wrote: "You look so pretty." A third added: "So beautiful Carrie!"

Carrie Underwood has a fabulous sense of style

The American Idol star featured in the penultimate episode of the new series, where she made a surprise cameo at the All-Valley Tournament to inspire the Cobra Kai kids with a new rendition of Survivor's The Moment of Truth, which featured in the original 1984 Karate Kid film.

The singer was offered the chance to appear in the show after tweeting about the program back in 2020. This prompted the show's creators to reach out to her on the off-chance she would say yes, and she was more than happy to take part.

The singer is set to return to Las Vegas for her residency soon

Since the start of the year, Carrie has been enjoying some much-deserved downtime before returning to Las Vegas for round two of her residency.

Her residency, Reflection, marked her first ever, and proved so popular that she added new dates for it in 2022.

For now, she's spending quality time with her family at home in Nashville, and recently posted a glimpse into her life as a mom on social media after revealing that she took her sons to see Monster Jam, the world's largest and most famous monster truck tour which sees big mechanical 'beasts' compete against each other.

She also recently celebrated her youngest son Jacob's third birthday and marked the special day with an incredible Paw Patrol cake, which she posted a photo of on Instagram.

