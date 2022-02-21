Carrie Underwood to make comeback on American Idol's upcoming series? All we know The country star won American Idol in 2005

Carrie Underwood shot to fame after becoming the winner of American Idol series four back in 2005.

It's safe to say that her career has gone from strength to strength ever since, and she's one of the most successful country music stars of all time.

Carrie to date has sold the most records of any American Idol alum, with her first album, Some Hearts, selling 7.5million copies alone in 2005.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

The show that made her famous might well be welcoming her back for a special reason too, as season 20 is set to be the biggest yet.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo

MORE: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish one yet

With the news that mentor Bobby Bones won't be returning to the show this series, executive producer Megan Wolflick recently told Parade that instead of getting another mentor, they will be inviting some "familiar faces" back to give their advice to the contestants.

Carrie Underwood won American Idol in 2005

"There's not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be learning into our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current idols along the way in different stages of the competition, so lots of those familiar faces, who America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we are very, very excited and our alum are excited to give back," Katy said.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's $3M estate with husband Mike is 400 acres of perfection

MORE: Carrie Underwood surrounded by family as she marks special occasion

While the familiar faces haven't been announced yet, it could well be that Carrie is among the line-up, especially if host Ryan Seacrest has anything to do with it.

The star went on to become one of the most successful country singers

"In terms of the contestants, I want to see every one of them come back, way back from the beginning," he said.

MORE: Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that fans approve

MORE: Carrie Underwood's latest concert look is blowing us away

"I remember a moment with Clay [Aiken] and Ruben [Stoddard], I want to see Carrie [Underwood] again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moments of success and challenge."

Carrie has won multiple awards for her music

Carrie was just 22 when she appeared on the show, that skyrocketed her to stardom.

READ: Carrie Underwood's heartbreaking personal struggle in her own words

SEE: Carrie Underwood shares sweetest photos of her children during family vacation

During the show, judge Simon Cowell didn't hold back on what he thought of the singer, once telling her: "I will make a prediction. Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.