Carrie Underwood puts on dazzling display with sleek bob hair - and you should see her dress The country music star just confirmed some big news too

Carrie Underwood's wardrobe isn't short of a fabulous outfit or two and her latest look might be one of her most stylish yet.

The star took to Instagram to announce that she will perform at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, but her dress and her hair almost eclipsed the news.

Carrie wowed in a blue gown, with a sheer plunging panel at the front and oversized, ruffled sleeves. Her locks were worn in a short, sleek bob and she looked phenomenal.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

The singer simply captioned the post: "Carrie will perform at the 57th @ACMawards on Monday, March 7 at 8pm ET! Stream it live only on @PrimeVideo. #ACMawards -TeamCU."

Her fans went wild for the news but also for her look. One wrote: "Carrie, you always blow me away! You are amazing, inspiring, beautiful and so awesome!!! Can't wait," and another said: "You look gorgeous," while a third said: "Your hair."

Carrie isn't the only one performing at the upcoming awards as many other country music stars, including Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini have also confirmed they'll take the stage.

Carrie will perform at the ACM Awards this year

Carrie is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year; she has won the award three times already and is the only female artist in history to do so.

The mom-of-two has a jam-packed schedule and will be busy juggling her career and her home life with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Carrie is sure to put on an impressive performance

There's even a chance she may appear on the latest season of American Idol. The show's executive producer Megan Wolflick recently told Parade that instead of getting another mentor to replace Bobby Bones they will be inviting some "familiar faces" back to give their advice to the contestants. Fingers crossed!

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will stream live on Prime Video and without commercial interruption, on Monday 7 March 2022, 8/7c.

