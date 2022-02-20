Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo The country singer has a fabulous sense of style!

Carrie Underwood has a fabulous sense of style and it's safe to say she often steals the show when she's on stage - with fans often commenting on her looks.

One memorable look that captivated the attention of the crowds was her outfit at the Washington State Fair over the summer.

The country singer shared photos after the event on social media, looking sensational in a black vest top, tan shorts and co-ordinating cowboy boots.

Fans were quick to comment on the award-winning singer's stylish appearance, while others were captivated by her never-ending legs.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message with fans

"Dayum! Legs for days!" one wrote, while another commented: "You honestly have the greatest legs in all of country music!" A third added: "You look fantastic!"

Carrie is an advocate for keeping fit and so it's no wonder that fans were in awe of her toned physique. She is the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

The singer even has her own fitness app, Fit52. The app, which was founded in 2020, is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey and offers a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Carrie Underwood looked sensational on stage on Washington

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

A typical breakfast for her is a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard.

Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

The country star has a legion of fans around the world

Like everyone, Carrie has her vices and will allow herself treats too – with red wine being a favourite.

The star has a personal trainer but also keeps active running around after her two young children, Isaiah, six, and two-year-old Jacob.

Carrie shares her boys with husband Mike Fisher and they have been happily married since July 2010.

Carrie with her husband Mike Fisher

The couple recently paid heartfelt tributes to each other on Valentine's Day, with Carrie sharing a sweet throwback picture of the pair to mark the romantic day.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Throwing it waay back this year for Valentine's Day this year. Love you, babe."

