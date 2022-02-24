Gal Gadot dons incredibly glamorous outfits for revealing photoshoot The Death on the Nile star is really a top notch fashionista

Gal Gadot knows how to serve a look like no other in Hollywood, and she had fans absolutely stunned with her new social media post.

MORE: Here's why Gal Gadot's pregnancy announcement was incredibly special

Sharing a series of throwback photographs from a glamorous photoshoot, the actress posed in a sensationally sparkly silver gloved bodysuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death on the Nile trailer is here

She reclined in a chair as she let her wet hair fall behind her and simply showed off her very toned legs in a pair of dazzling silver knee-high boots.

Gal also added a second stunning picture, featuring her in a sheer dress with a studded pattern that she wore over a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear.

MORE: Gal Gadot shares rare family photos with husband and daughters during fun day out

The Wonder Woman actress lay on the floor as she simply stared at the camera, and fans instantly went wild over the snapshots.

Many simply bombarded the comments section with heart and flame emojis as they left comments like: "Goddess," and: "Beautiful," and also: "THE WONDERWOMAN."

Gal showed off her fashion sensibilities in a series of glamorous looks

The Israeli star has been having a strong year with the immense success of Red Notice on Netflix and the recent release of Death on the Nile.

However, she has talked about how her career often takes a backseat when she prioritizes taking care of her family with husband Jaron Varsano, with whom she shares three kids, ten-year-old Alma, Maya, eight, and eight-month-old Daniella.

MORE: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot shares a first look at her stunning walk-in wardrobe

MORE: Gal Gadot wows in red Christian Dior dress at GQ party

"Once you're a mother and you have kids, you need to plan and figure out your life," she said in a recent interview with InStyle Magazine.

"They're the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible. I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I'm very protective."

Gal and Jaron have been married since 2008

She added: "It's not about me, it's, "OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed." That is the badass thing I do: the juggling between my family life and my acting career."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.