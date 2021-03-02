Here's why Gal Gadot's pregnancy announcement was incredibly special The Wonder Woman star is already the doting mother to two children

Gal Gadot has announced her third pregnancy in a beautiful photograph showing her current family, including husband Yaron Varsano and daughters, Alma and Maya.

In the sweet post, the family-of-four were all lying out on a bed with Yaron, Alma and Maya reaching their hands out to cradle Gal's stomach.

"Here we go again," the Wonder Woman star captioned her post.

However, Gal's pregnancy announcement wasn't the only special thing about the post, as it was also the first time that the doting parents had shared the faces of their two daughters.

In previous photographs of family outings, Gal and Yaron always ensured that their daughter's faces were hidden away from the camera.

Gal's post was immediately flooded with congratulations from celebrities and fans alike. "Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations!" wrote actress Hilary Swank.

Complimenting Gal's daughters, one fan wrote: "The girls are huge! Very happy to know that the family will grow."

Gal showed the faces of her children for the announcement

One fan posted a string of heart emojis, adding: "For each of you."

Another wrote: "Mazel tov! Three is the magic number!!! So happy for you both, @gal_gadot @jaronvarsano."

Another shared their congratulations, writing: "Ohhhhh my God @gal_gadot God bless your family this it the most beautiful news ever! So happy for you. Keep raising little heroes."

The couple had previously kept their children hidden

The star announced her pregnancy shortly after presenting the Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, with her still wearing the white dress that she presented the award in.

The unborn baby will be Gal's third child with husband Yaron Varsano. The couple had their first daughter, Alma, in 2011 and their second daughter, Maya, in 2017.

Gal and real estate developer Yaron have been dating since 2006, and they married in 2008. On Valentine's Day, the actress paid an adorable tribute to him, writing: "My forever valentine since 2006."

