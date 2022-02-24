We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden always impresses us when she shares her jaw-dropping outfits on Instagram, and the star did it once again with her latest look.

The Heart Radio presenter posed up a storm in a yellow leather mini-skirt that highlighted her never-ending legs. She made sure to have a matching item for her statement piece, as her yellow shoes fit the ensemble, which was completed with a white jumper, perfectly. Amanda made sure to accessorise for her day in the office, posing with a series of gold bracelets running up her arm.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts with style in jaw-dropping outfit

She added to her glam with a full face of makeup and made sure that her nails were painted in a striking black.

She then uploaded a small clip of her doing her signature strut, showing off a daring high slit on the skirt.

She also tagged the brands that helped her achieve the picture-perfect look, including French Connection, Zadig & Voltaire and Steve Madden. She also tagged her stylists Karl Willett and Adele Pentland.

Amanda styled out the gorgeous outfit

Amanda doesn't wear real leather and the gorgeous item from French Connection, which is sadly sold out in the yellow, is vegan-friendly and on top of that is made from recycled materials.

Thankfully, the skirt is still available for purchase from the brand, albeit only in camel, but it still looks just as amazing, and comes in at a cost of £80.

The Britain's Got Talent judge stunned us earlier in the week when she marked Twosday in another beautiful faux-leather skirt.

Etta Recycled Vegan Leather Skirt, £80.00, French Connection

The glamorous presenter looked sensational in a blue patterned jumper with a matching leather skirt that featured a daring slit all the way to the knee. She added a pair of white pumps to finish off her look.

"Today is TWOSDAY! 22:2:22 with @iamashleyroberts," she simply captioned the post, which featured friend Ashley Roberts, adding two hearts emojis on the end.

Ashely responded by posting: Twosome Tuesday," while many of the stars' followers were blown away by the beautiful pair.

"Two gorgeous ladies," commented one, while a second added: "Love the blue outfit," and a third said: "Even better - 22.02.2022! Palindrome day!"

