Gal Gadot has shared an incredibly sweet picture of her family as they enjoyed a relaxing day out in the serene sunshine.

The family of four, made up of Gal, husband Yaron Varsano and two daughters, Alma and Maya Varsano, were pictured enjoying themselves on a park outing.

In the first picture the Wonder Woman star shared, she was cuddled up with her husband, with both of them wearing large sunglasses and warm winter clothing.

Yaron wore a stylish black jacket, while Gal stunned behind him in a white puffer jacket, with a grey jumper underneath.

In the second picture, Gal and her two daughters were adorably feeding a family of ducks alongside the park's river banks.

Gal was seen throwing some food to the nearby birds, while her daughters were busy interacting with some pigeons that had come close to them.

Captioning the adorable pictures, Gal wrote: "Two families coming together - ours and the ducklings."

She finished the post with a laughing face, duck and baby bird hatching emojis.

Gal's nearly 50 million Instagram followers loved the cute posts, with many writing how "cute" the pictures were.

Gal and Yaron have been married since 2008

Passing on their love to the Fast & Furious actress, one fan said: "Hope you're fine Gal, I love you!"

Another posted lots of heart emojis and added: "I hope you have an amazing time with Yaron," while another noted: "Those ducks are a bit big."

One fan put themselves in the shoes of other parkgoers, joking: "Imagine going to the park and seeing Wonder Woman."

Fans loved the adorable pictures Gal shared of her family

One eager fan jested: "I never wanted to be a duckling so bad."

Gal has been married to real estate developer Yaron since 2008, and the actress posted an adorable message to him during Valentine's Day.

Posting a picture of the couple all loved up together on a boat from a few years ago, Gal simply wrote: "My forever valentine since 2006."

Many posted their love for the couple, with one fan writing: "That's love" and another added that they were the "cutest couple ever."

