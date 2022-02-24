Drew Barrymore sends internet into frenzy with unrecognizable throwback photo The actress shared a photo from the 90s

Drew Barrymore is a total style icon - fact. The 47-year-old actress always looks incredible on The Drew Barrymore Show, and her latest Instagram post proves she's always been a trendsetter.

Drew took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old photo of herself looking ultra chic in relaxed denim jeans, an oversized blush-coloured blazer and tortoiseshell sunglasses. Rocking a retro 90s look, the American star sported crimped blonde locks tied back into a messy ponytail, looking effortlessly cool with a slick of deep red lipstick. What a vibe!

Drew simply captioned her photo "#tbt", adding a sunglasses emoji to her Hollywood throwback photo.

Fans were stunned at the photo of blonde Drew, who usually rocks her natural auburn locks. Rushing to the comments, one fan penned: "Love you Drew and how you have evolved into a kickass beautiful and cool being!", while another penned: "Still just as beautiful! Photoshop your current head of hair on here and no one would ever know it's not a current look."

Drew looked casual and cool in the 90s throwback photo

"I need 90s Drew back!!" commented another fan. "Shorter blonder hair! Yessss."

Others noted the pack of red Malboro cigarettes hanging carelessly out the front pocket of Drew's blazer, signifying the change in era before the actress quit smoking back in 2001.

The 47-year-old was evidently in a nostalgic mood after celebrating her birthday on Tuesday as she shared another incredible throwback video of herself undergoing a major hair makeover.

Drew is loved for her bold fashion sense and timeless style

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Drew broke the world record for wearing the world's widest wig! Looking chic in an all-black outfit with long, wavy blonde hair, Drew upped her look by adding the super-sized hairpiece created especially for the attempt by prop specialists Kelly Hanson and Randy Carfagno Productions LLC.

Despite the weight, Drew managed to pull off the impressive feat, wearing the blonde wig, which had two sweet red bows, around the stage before taking a victorious bow after it was confirmed her wig – measuring seven feet and four inches – broke the previous record-holder by over a foot.

