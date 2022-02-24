Helen Flanagan stuns in figure-hugging jeans and floral top

Matthew Moore
Helen Flanagan usually has some pretty gorgeous looks in her arsenal and on Thursday she unveiled another bold look we were in love with
Helen Flanagan knows how to serve a look and the former Coronation Street star proved that on Thursday with another stellar ensemble.
PHOTOS: Helen Flanagan's 8 most stylish pregnancy looks: from fitness outfits to glamorous gowns
Modelling an outfit entirely from Primark, the blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a floral blouse with a blazer, and a pair of skinny jeans finished the outfit off. But one of the most striking parts of what she wore was actually her shoes, which were incredibly eye-catching with their bright blue hue. The star was incredibly proud the look, writing: "Full look @primark #iworkwithprimark."
WATCH: Helen Flanagan is a style goddess in jaw-dropping outfit
Helen offered several glimpse of her gorgeous look, as she prepared to pick out some denim designs for spring and summer, with the first featuring her carrying a beautiful blue clutch bag while grabbing a coffee.
SEE: Helen Flanagan commands attention in figure-hugging jumpsuit
WOW: Helen Flanagan looks unreal in leather trousers and keyhole top
A second was a small clip taken in front of the mirror, while the third glimpse featured her and a friend, Georgia, in a jaw-dropping denim ensemble.
Helen really styled out her look
Georgia looked every inch as glamorous as Helen as she styled out some denim jeans and matching waistcoat.
MORE: Helen Flanagan stuns in a pair of seriously slinky leather trousers
MORE: Helen Flanagan blows fans away in sassy Primark outfit
Helen really amped up the temperature last week as she headed out for a dinner date in a red-hot low-cut mini-dress.
The star has a great eye for fashion
The mum-of-three teamed her frock with black tights and neutral makeup and wore her hair pulled back from her face.
Sharing the snap to her Instagram Stories, she captioned it: "Feeling more glam last night… wore a dress from @houseofcb a few years old."
SEE: Helen Flanagan stuns fans in eye-catching ensemble
WOW: Helen Flanagan twins with daughter in a jaw-dropping dress
The snap came just a couple of days after Helen looked stunning in a figure-flattering nude outfit. The star rocked the bodycon dress which showed off her trim waist and her long, toned legs.
In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Helen posed on a velvet couch, revealing the dress' daring thigh-split as she extended her lean limbs.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.