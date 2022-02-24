Helen Flanagan stuns in figure-hugging jeans and floral top The former Coronation Street star looked phenomenal

Helen Flanagan knows how to serve a look and the former Coronation Street star proved that on Thursday with another stellar ensemble.

Modelling an outfit entirely from Primark, the blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a floral blouse with a blazer, and a pair of skinny jeans finished the outfit off. But one of the most striking parts of what she wore was actually her shoes, which were incredibly eye-catching with their bright blue hue. The star was incredibly proud the look, writing: "Full look @primark #iworkwithprimark."

Helen offered several glimpse of her gorgeous look, as she prepared to pick out some denim designs for spring and summer, with the first featuring her carrying a beautiful blue clutch bag while grabbing a coffee.

A second was a small clip taken in front of the mirror, while the third glimpse featured her and a friend, Georgia, in a jaw-dropping denim ensemble.

Helen really styled out her look

Georgia looked every inch as glamorous as Helen as she styled out some denim jeans and matching waistcoat.

Helen really amped up the temperature last week as she headed out for a dinner date in a red-hot low-cut mini-dress.

The star has a great eye for fashion

The mum-of-three teamed her frock with black tights and neutral makeup and wore her hair pulled back from her face.

Sharing the snap to her Instagram Stories, she captioned it: "Feeling more glam last night… wore a dress from @houseofcb a few years old."

The snap came just a couple of days after Helen looked stunning in a figure-flattering nude outfit. The star rocked the bodycon dress which showed off her trim waist and her long, toned legs.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Helen posed on a velvet couch, revealing the dress' daring thigh-split as she extended her lean limbs.

