Sofia Vergara completely stuns in a string bikini in throwback shot The Modern Family star is an accomplished model

Sofia Vergara gave fans another taste of her past days as a professional model with her latest social media post as she threw it all the way back.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of herself baring her curves in a risqué string bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The snakeskin two-piece completely showed off her figure as her hair fell in messy curls over her face and she looked behind at the camera while striking a pose.

The Colombian star made quite a name for herself as a professional model for a number of years before getting her break as an actress and then becoming a household name worldwide for her starring turn in Modern Family.

Sofia spent a good part of her days living in Barranquilla, Colombia during her early days as a model, even sharing a recent video of her teenage self from the time.

The actress, 49, could be seen sunbathing by a pool alongside her friends whilst showing off her incredible figure in a black bikini.

In the video, she also sported a fringe and dark brown hair and had a big smile on her face - and fans were left shocked at how gorgeous she looked back then and how little she has changed since.

Sofia grew up in Baranquilla with her mother, Margarita, her father, Julio, and her five siblings, but left in 1998 after her brother Rafael was murdered during an attempt to kidnap him.

"We come from a successful family, and he knew he was a target for kidnapping," Sofia revealed in a previous interview. "He always had bodyguards. Then one day he went out alone and was shot dead [in a kidnapping attempt]. I was devastated."

Sofia settled in Miami soon after and brought her mother, sister and younger brother Julio to live with her. She eventually married Joe Gonzalez in 1991, divorcing him in 1993 after giving birth to son Manolo. She is currently married to actor Joe Manganiello.

