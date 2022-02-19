Sofia Vergara looks incredible in ultra flattering jeans and glitzy top The Modern Family star shared some stunning throwbacks

Sofia Vergara delighted fans when she shared some seriously glamorous throwback photos from the 90s this week.

The Modern Family star, 49, was clearly in a nostalgic mood, uploading a series of snaps from her modeling days – and her outfit was serious 90s goals. The actress was seen posing against the Miami cityscape, rocking a pair of light blue denim flares that highlighted her hourglass curves. She teamed the figure-hugging pants with a super slinky halterneck top featuring subtle sequin embellishment.

Sofia was seen posing up a storm in the images, showing off her outfit in all its glory. She captioned the throwbacks: "tbt u know where in the 90s."

The star's many fans took to the comments section to shower her with praise. One wrote: "Love these throwbacks Sofia!," while another said: "Still stunning." A third fan joked: "Gawd I miss the 90s."

Sofia's look was the epitome of 90s cool, but it's safe to say that while her style might have changed over time, the actress still looks just as beautiful now as she did then.

The star, who is loved up with husband Joe Manganiello, has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week and treat herself at the weekend.

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

When it comes to her fitness regime, in an interview with Marie Claire, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her butt and legs.

