Kate Garraway enchants in romantic fairytale dress

Kate Garraway appeared on Thursday's episode of This Morning wearing an enchanting floral frock. The TV star looked beautiful as she chatted candidly with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her new documentary Caring For Derek.

The feminine maxi dress displayed a delicate floral print set against a pearlescent blue backdrop. Coral peonies, cream pansies and pale peach foliage peppered the dress, which featured half-length puff sleeves and a sweet frill trim collar. Frill details also adorned the skirt of the dress, flashing a peek of some white leather heeled boots.

Kate Garraway reveals hair disaster

The 54-year-old host wore her blonde blow-dry down and parted slightly to the side. Natural but radiant makeup was the beauty look of choice, in addition to a romantic shade of red nail polish. Despite the difficult subject matter of the conversation, Kate still looked glowing.

Fans on Twitter loved Kate's dress. "The dress you wore on This Morning is beautiful," commented one. Another added: "Love your dress," while a third fan tweeted: "You look amazing and your outfit is great!"

Kate looked lovely in the floral dress

Do you also love Kate's dreamscape dress? Luckily for you, we've found a similar dress from Boden that meshes seventies boho charm with feminine romance.

Pair the opulent paradise print dress with heeled boots like Kate or white sneakers for on-the-go office days. Accessorise with some simple gold jewellery and a leather handbag to complete the flirty daywear look.

Paradise Tiered Midi Dress, £130, Boden

Kate spoke about the difficulties her family has faced during the pandemic. She opened up during the show about how her children have been adjusting to life at home recently, following her husband Derek Draper's release from hospital with Covid-19 last year.

She revealed that it is "very tough" for her two children, Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12, and noted how she recently accompanied Derek to Mexico in search of groundbreaking new medical treatment.

