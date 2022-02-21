Holly Willoughby's behind the scenes high street coat is not to be missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are used to Holly Willoughby looking breathtaking when she takes to the screen presenting Dancing on Ice on a Sunday, so we were surprised to see the blonde beauty rocking a backstage look that was worlds apart from her glittery threads.

Holly donned black trousers and a gorgeous navy blue dress coat that came complete with white tartan detail. The fabulous number came from Hobbs, a luxury high street store loved by plenty of celebrities, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge.

We are sad to say that Holly's coat is a past-season buy and now sold out. But don't worry, because we've found a fab alternative - keep scrolling!

And while Holly boasts nearly seven million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

We loved Holly's fabulous coat

She said at the launch of her M&S collection in 2018: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

The mother-of-three also opened up about experimenting with style. "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

She cheekily added: "Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers," she said.

