Kate Garraway surprises in fitted jumpsuit - and wait 'til you see her shoes

Dressed to the nines for the latest episode of Kate Garraway's Life Stories, on Thursday evening the presenter sat down with Charlotte Church for an exclusive interview.

Stepping out in an elegant tuxedo jumpsuit to helm her namesake show, Kate looked pretty in pink as she rocked a raspberry-coloured one-piece, adding suede fuschia heels to create a chic tonal look.

With her blonde shoulder-length hair blow-dried into a bouncy style that perfectly framed her face, the mum-of-two opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow, Kate contoured her cheeks with a pale rosy blush and a Parisian pink lip gloss to match – stunning.

In love with her look? While the TV star is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found the most glamorous alternatives from the high street.

GET THE LOOK:

Pink Jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Priced at £59.99, Mango is selling this vibrant pink number complete with a deep V-neck, short kimono-style sleeves and a waist-cinching tie belt. An ideal choice for wedding guests, we'd recommend styling this jumpsuit with a pair of nude heels and silver droplet earrings for added sparkle.

Damsel in a Dress Purple Jumpsuit, was £189 NOW £94, Phase Eight

Reduced from £189 to £94, Phase Eight is selling this tailored magenta design at an incredible discount. Inspired by the silhouettes spotted at discos in the 70s, it's fitted with a swan neck collar, tapered leg and slanted back pockets.

WATCH: Kate Garraway's unique dress causes a stir on Good Morning Britain

Kate is a huge fan of rich jewel tones right now and she recently wowed in a metallic purple dress by Bombshell HQ while attending The Broadcast Awards 2022, held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

Colour coordinating with her Good Morning Britain co-stars Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin, the trio posed together in a sweet photo before heading to the star-studded event. All three were dressed by resident ITV stylist, Debbie Harper.

