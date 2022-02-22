We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby always looks flawless when she's on our screens and Tuesday was no exception when she rocked a beautiful outfit.

The This Morning star looked sensational as she styled out a spotted white blouse that tied up around the neck and a stunning blue corduroy skirt that looked like it would've suited royalty. She added to her outfit with matching heels, while keeping it simple with her jewellery, only having her wedding ring on. She styled her beautiful blonde locks in her signature style, with a few strands falling past her shoulders.

Holly looked incredibly stylish as she posed in her dressing room for a photo that showed the whole outfit in its glory.

In her caption, the mum-of-three teased fans with what they could expect from Tuesday's show, and shared the details for her amazing look. "Morning Tuesday… today on @thismorning it's glitter balls and meatballs with Craig Revel Horwood and @iamginodacampo.

"See you on @itv at 10am #hwstyle skirt by @cefinnstudio shirt by @lkbennettlondon."

The presenter looked stunning

Her fans were mostly left speechless with the incredible ensemble, with many commenting with heart, flame and heart-eyed face emojis.

But some of her followers did leave her compliments, as one said: "Looking good #fabulousladies," while a second added: "This skirt and blouse - two of my favourite shops."

A third posted: "Gorgeous as always, another super show Gino was funny," while a fourth penned: "Such a good looking woman!"

It's not only on This Morning that Holly looks glamorous, as she also pulls out all the stops when it comes to Dancing on Ice.

And backstage for the latest edition, she donned black trousers and a gorgeous navy blue dress coat that came complete with white tartan detail.

And while Holly boasts nearly seven million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television, she confessed that she hasn't always been so confident with fashion.

Speaking at the launch of her M&S collection in 2018, she revealed: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it.

"But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

