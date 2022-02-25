Pregnant Vogue Williams turns heads in statement 'Kermit' coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has curated a luxe wardrobe filled with emerging It-girl brands and mum-on-the-run staples. The most recent and possibly even the most daring piece to join the archive is a bright green coat, which the Heart Radio star has given a hilarious nickname to.

Vogue's 'Kermit coat' wowed fans online with its unmissably bright hue of shocking green. The mother-of-two snapped a mirror selfie in a lift, sharing the look via Instagram stories with followers who were quick to react. The wool coat featured a masculine silhouette with simple pockets and longline form. Vogue wore her blonde hair down and complemented the eye-catching coat with an all-black outfit – letting the coat speak for itself.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast star carried a large leather black handbag in one hand, adding another layer of texture to the tactile look. The caption: "Off to @packedlunchc4," accompanied the image, in reference to Steph McGovern's ITV show Steph's Packed Lunch that features an array of celebrities every day.

Vogue looked stunning in green

Are you as obsessed with Vogue's apple green coat as we are? Thankfully, Arket stocks the perfect dupe which is ideal for making a statement on chilly spring mornings.

Featuring silver buttons, welt pockets, slightly oversized fit and luxurious wool fabric that provides extra warmth, this piece will be an evergreen essential for your wardrobe.

Green Wool Coat, £290, Arket

The pregnant star recently showed off her growing baby bump during a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her two-year-old daughter Gigi's swimming lesson. The one-piece swimming costume featured red and white vertical stripes and Vogue tied her silky blonde hair up in a yellow scrunchie as took part in her daughter's swimming lesson

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews announced they were expecting their third child back in October. The couple have a son Theodore, three, and a daughter Gigi, two. Vogue and Spencer have been married since June 2018.

