Pregnant Vogue Williams looks phenomenal in thigh-split sequin dress

Vogue Williams was giving us all the Christmassy vibes on Sunday when she shared a series of photos to her social media wearing her new collection with Little Mistress.

The pregnant Heart Radio presenter looked phenomenal in all the outfits, but there was one dress in particular that caught our eye. Vogue could be seen posing in a black sequin midi dress with a flattering thigh-split detail, and we are obsessed!

WATCH: Vogue Williams stuns in leather-look pencil dress

The 36-year-old captioned the post: "Yes yes yes it's finally here!! My Christmas drop for @littlemistressuk The delays on stuff are crazy at the moment…we're a little limited in stock for this one so get shopping!! Lots of gorge dresses for the party season! Which is your fave? Obviously I love them all!!"

Vogue styled the dress with gold and black jewellery, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves and sporting a glamorous makeup look, complete with a brown smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Vogue Williams stunned fans in her sequin dresses

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "You look amazing so gorgeous," while another added: "You look simply stunning".

The 'Sequin Wrap Dress' is still available to purchase online, however, there are only two sizes left so be quick! If you don't manage to get your hands on it, check out this showstopping navy number also from the collection, which features a super similar sequin design.

Sequin Wrap Dress, £65, Little Mistress

This isn't the first time this month that the mother-of-two has been spotted in sparkles, and last week Vogue was seen wearing a silver mini dress over on her Bare by Vogue Instagram account to announce her 'Vogue 12 Days of Christmas' social media takeover, offering her followers the chance to win her entire tan collection.

Navy Sequin Mini Dress, £75, Little Mistress

Vogue's dress was dripping in silver sequins, and featured long sleeves and a tie-waist belt, showing off her growing baby bump. She paired it with delicate jewellery, wearing her blonde hair in a sophisticated ponytail and sporting fresh and glowy makeup.

