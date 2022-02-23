Pregnant Vogue Williams models stunning striped swimsuit in new video The star looks gorgeous

Vogue Williams has an incredible collection of swimwear and she modelled another gorgeous number on Wednesday as she shared a sweet video from the pool.

The pregnant star showcased her blossoming baby bump during a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her two-year-old daughter Gigi's swimming lesson.

Vogue's one-piece was patterned in red and white vertical stripes, and the busy mum tied her blonde hair in a yellow scrunchie as she lifted her little girl onto a large float before Gigi took a couple of steps and then jumped into the water.

The tiny tot's mum and swimming teacher both cheered and Gigi beamed after the adorable moment.

"Loves her swimming @purpledragonplay," Vogue captioned the clip. Vogue and her husband, entrepreneur and Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, share two children: daughter Gigi and son Theodore, three, and are expecting another boy.

In October, the couple exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they were expecting their third child, who is due in the spring. "It'll be the more the merrier," said Vogue.

Vogue had fun in the pool with daughter Gigi

"Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

The Irish-born TV and radio presenter went on: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Expressing his excitement over the news, Spencer said: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

The star is a doting mum

Vogue, 36, revealed that she wasn't planning to let pregnancy slow her down. As well as her presenting work and time with her children, she's busy with brand partnerships and her weekend show on Heart radio and has two successful clothing ranges under her belt.

"I'll probably keep working up until the baby arrives. I wouldn't know what to do with myself if I wasn't working," she said.

