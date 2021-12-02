Pregnant Vogue Williams stuns in sparkly mini dress – and looks incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has certainly been getting into the Christmas spirit lately, sharing glimpses of her festive interiors with fans, and the pregnant star is definitely dressing the part.

The Heart Radio presenter sparkled in a silver mini dress over on her Bare by Vogue Instagram account, and looked incredible. The photo was to announce her 'Vogue 12 Days of Christmas' social media takeover, offering her followers the chance to win her entire tan collection.

Vogue's dress was dripping in silver sequins, and featured long sleeves and a tie-waist belt, showing off the mother-of-two's growing baby bump. She paired it with delicate jewellery, wearing her blonde hair in a sophisticated ponytail and sporting fresh and glowy makeup – gorgeous!

Fans rushed to comment on her look, with many leaving a flurry of heart and flame emojis. Although Vogue did not share her exact outfit details, we have managed to track down her dress from Zara.

Vogue Williams stunned in sparkles

The sequin number is perfect for the upcoming party season, however, we recommend snapping it up quickly as a lot of sizes have already sold out. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative.

Sequin Mini Dress, £49.99, Zara

This isn’t the first time that the 36-year-old has stunned in sparkles, as the star was recently spotted wearing a sequin crop top, also from Zara, styled with a leather pencil skirt.

GET THE LOOK: In The Style x Jac Jossa sequin blazer dress, £60, ASOS

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, Vogue wrote: "Shooting all the vibes for @barebyvogue," as she snapped a mirror selfie on set.

Vogue wore her hair in beautiful waves and sported a glamorous makeup look complete with a black smokey eye, finishing off the outfit with a pair of strappy black heels.

She kept her accessories minimal on the shoot, letting the statement ensemble (and the tan!) do all the talking. The set looked equally amazing, complete with colourful furniture and grand glass sliding doors.

