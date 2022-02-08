Pregnant Vogue Williams is glowing in elegant suit and skirt combo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams has a seriously sophisticated sense of style - fact. The Irish model, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Spencer Matthews, rocked a stunning all-white outfit on Monday - and we can't get enough of her look.

The Heart Radio presenter took to Instagram to post one of her signature elevator selfies, showing off her gorgeous outfit. Looking like she had stepped out of a 1950s Hollywood film, the glowing mother-of-two donned a sleek pleated skirt paired with a sleeveless suit jacket in coordinating cream.

Vogue's low-cut tailored jacket featured subtle gold detailing, including a waist-cinching belt that sat just above her growing bump.

The radio DJ teamed her elegant look with a pair of epic gold boots, amping up the glamour with a chunky gold necklace. "Sorry, whaaat? How slick are these boots?!" Vogue remarked in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

The 36-year-old star is expecting her third child in the spring of this year, but that hasn't stopped her from rocking her favourite fashion finds and glamorous outfits.

Vogue and Spencer recently returned from a sun-soaked trip to the Maldives, where they enjoyed a family holiday with three-year-old son Theodore and 18-month-old daughter Gigi.

As the star showed off her blossoming baby bump in gorgeous swimwear, Vogue was forced to defend her petite bump after some of her fans suspected she had digitally altered the image so that she didn't look pregnant.

"I'm looking and like... where is the baby?" one asked. A second agreed, adding: "Agree, love @voguewilliams, but this pic seems 'doctored' as def no pregnancy showing, I’m confused."

Vogue quickly responded, however, shutting down speculation that she had edited her photo. She replied: "I'm confused by your comment. Do you really think I would 'doctor' out my bump! Bizarre."

Others defended Vogue, including one who wrote: "You are glowing Vogue! Ignore the jealous comments x." She is glowing, don't you agree?

