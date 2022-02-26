Amanda Holden looks unreal in sparkly bra and suit for belated birthday fun The BGT star turned 51 on February 16

Amanda Holden made sure she was the centre of attention on Friday during a belated birthday celebration in London.

The BGT star looked incredible rocking a crystal-embellished black suit with a matching sparkly bra by Nadine Merabi that exposed a hint of her toned stomach. The 51-year-old went all-out glam, donning a pair of blingy earrings and dramatic eye makeup as she posed for photos with friends, including Ashley Roberts.

Amanda added a 26-inch ponytail to her blonde locks and kept the rest of her makeup simple, opting for a bronzed dewy complexion and a nude lip.

Sharing some snaps on Instagram, Amanda wrote: "Belated London birthday celebrations underway #GirlsOnTheTown." Fans were quick to react, with many gushing over Amanda's incredible suit and ageless appearance.

One responded: "Can this photo get any hotter?" A second said: "LOVE that suit!" A third added: "Don't you look gorgeous, stunning, hot!"

Sharing a closer look at her statement suit with a snap taken in her garden, Amanda added: "Pushing 51sr into a 2 week celebration with my ‘girls'."

Amanda's stylish wardrobe is a constant source of inspiration, and her statement outfits never go unnoticed by her loyal following.

Before her big night out, the TV star wowed in a slinky skirt from Oasis, styling the satin number in a chic yet unexpected way for her stint on Heart Radio. Amanda made a big impression in the midi-length number, which retails just under £40 and boasts quirky ruched detailing on the front.

She dressed the glamorous item down with a turtleneck jumper from Next, opting for a looser fit compared to her usual bodycon style. But it was her footwear that really caught our eye, with the mother-of-two donning a funky pair of two-tone boots from Karen Millen.

The cream and black boots perfectly complemented her otherwise sombre look, injecting a warm neutral tone to the outfit.

This isn't the first time Amanda has had us rushing to copy her outfit this week. On Thursday, she rocked a vibrant faux leather pencil skirt, which she teamed with the most perfect pair of heels.

