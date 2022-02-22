Amanda Holden is a vision in stunning leather skirt on special day The Heart Radio star was a marking a special day

Amanda Holden knows how to make a statement when it to her fashion and on Tuesday she did just that in a gorgeous blue leather skirt.

As she celebrated Twosday at the Heart Radio stations, she posed with close friend Ashley Roberts and she wowed us with her all-blue outfit. The glamorous presenter looked sensational in a blue patterned jumper with a matching leather skirt that featured a daring slit all the way to the knee. She added a pair of white pumps to finish off her look.

Meanwhile, Ashley looked just as stylish in a green suit as she strutted through the studios with Amanda.

"Today is TWOSDAY! 22:2:22 with @iamashleyroberts," she simply captioned the post, adding two hearts emojis on the end.

Ashely responded by posting: Twosome Tuesday," while many of the stars' followers were blown away by the beautiful pair.

"Two gorgeous ladies," commented one, while a second added: "Love the blue outfit," and a third said: "Even better - 22.02.2022! Palindrome day!"

The pair marked Twosday

Amanda's outfits often drive her 1.8 million followers into overdrive, and she did that over the weekend as she marked her friend's birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous selfie before a girls' night out, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed Storm Eunice wouldn't be stopping her celebrations as she prepared to party with celebrity chef Lisa Faulkner to mark her 50th birthday.

"That [expletive] #Eunice ain't stopping us!! On our way @lisafaulknercooks [heart emoji] 50!!!!!!," Amanda captioned her post.

Amanda is a fan of leather looks

The star looked effortlessly glam in a slinky black mini dress, complete with a sheer lace bodice, luxe velvet skirt and ostrich feather trim.

Amanda's dress was from designer Nadine Merabi, and also featured statement shoulder pads, an elegant high neckline and delicate scalloped cuffs. Simply stunning!

The honey blonde beauty teamed her look with a pair of strappy open-toe heels, amping up the glamour with several pieces of gold jewellery - including her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

