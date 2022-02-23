Amanda Holden struts in slinky satin suit - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We don't know about you, but waiting to see what outfit Amanda Holden is rocking at the Heart Breakfast studios is what gets us through the weekday - and her Wednesday attire certainly didn't disappoint.

LOOK: Amanda Holden sets pulses racing in a chic leather skirt

The 51-year-old star looked nothing short of glamorous on Wednesday as she arrived to present her radio show alongside Ashley Roberts. Looking incredible, Amanda donned a plush tailored jacket in luxurious satin, complete with a waist-cinching belt and matching satin trousers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in slinky power suit

Her royal blue ensemble is from one of her favourite high street brands, Karen Millen - and we're totally obsessed with the chic button detailing and statement pockets on the jacket.

MORE: 12 of Amanda's most gorgeous bridal-inspired looks

LOOK: Amanda Holden wows in tiny blue bikini

Amanda's honey blonde hair fell past her shoulders in voluminous curls, highlighting her dramatic smokey eye and glowy makeup look.

Amanda posed up a storm in the Heart offices

In true Holden fashion, Amanda teamed her power suit with black pointed-toe heels, strutting into the studios for a video shared to her Instagram Stories.

If you're loving the Britain's Got Talent judge's effortless look, both the 'Tailored Satin Belted Jacket' and 'Tailored Satin Slim Leg Trousers' are in stock on Karen Millen - snap them up quickly before they sell out!

Tailored Satin Belted Jacket, £105, Karen Millen

Tailored Satin Slim Leg Trousers, £79.20, Karen Millen

Amanda certainly knows how to make a style statement, and we've been loving her looks of late.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous selfie before a girls' night out, the mother-of-two revealed Storm Eunice wouldn't be stopping her celebrations as she prepared to party with celebrity chef Lisa Faulkner to mark her 50th birthday.

Amanda looked sensational in her feathered mini

"That b*!#h #Eunice ain’t stopping us!! On our way @lisafaulknercooks [heart emoji] 50!!!!!!," Amanda captioned her post.

The star looked effortlessly glam in a slinky black mini dress, complete with a sheer lace bodice, luxe velvet skirt and ostrich feather trim.

MORE: Amanda Holden's £35k wellness spends revealed: From fat-burning treatments to facials

Amanda's dress was from designer Nadine Merabi, and also featured statement shoulder pads, an elegant high neckline and delicate scalloped cuffs. Simply stunning!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.