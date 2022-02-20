Amanda Holden turns up the heat in leg-lengthening mini dress for special occasion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden marked her 51st birthday in style this week, and we've been left speechless at her daring posts and fabulous fashion looks.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous selfie before a girls' night out, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed Storm Eunice wouldn't be stopping her celebrations as she prepared to party with celebrity chef Lisa Faulkner to mark her 50th birthday. "That b*!#h #Eunice ain’t stopping us!! On our way @lisafaulknercooks [heart emoji] 50!!!!!!," Amanda captioned her post.

The star looked effortlessly glam in a slinky black mini dress, complete with a sheer lace bodice, luxe velvet skirt and ostrich feather trim.

Amanda's dress is from designer Nadine Merabi, and also featured statement shoulder pads, an elegant high neckline and delicate scalloped cuffs. Simply stunning!

Amanda looked ageless in the gorgeous feathered mini dress

The honey blonde beauty teamed her look with a pair of strappy open-toe heels, amping up the glamour with several pieces of gold jewellery - including her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Fans were quick to react to Amanda's glamorous transformation, rushing to the comments to compliment the mother of two. "Killin em sister," penned Amanda's Heart Breakfast co-star, Ashely Roberts, while a fan quipped: "Fabulous at 51."

"Nothing's gonna stop you! You look stunning as always and ready to party," a third fan sweetly shared.

Amanda went all out for her birthday celebrations this week

The mum-of-two is now back in the UK after jetting out to Dubai with her family in honour of her 51st birthday on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, she took to Instagram to share two daring new snapshots with fans, which showed her posing in a black latex bra and matching pencil skirt.

Amanda looked glamorous in the photos with her hair tousled into loose waves, heavy eye makeup, a nude lip, and statement heart earrings. "Hello 51," she captioned each post.

