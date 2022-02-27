Holly Willoughby has a total princess moment in jaw-dropping Dancing on Ice dress Holly's DOI wardrobe is what dreams are made of...

Holly Willoughby, 41, was a total vision on Dancing on Ice on Sunday, dazzling fans in a figure-hugging ballgown.

The star, who also presents This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, looked sensational in a floor-length pink dress from Sassi Holford.

Featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves, Holly's dress is easily one of her most elevated of the season - and she looks fabulous, don't you agree?

Looking glamorous as ever, the star didn't shy away from the sparkle for her on-screen look, adding a small pair of earrings that complemented her glamorous outfit.

Sporting a glitzy eyeshadow and rosy blush, Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill turned the star into a princess as she presented week seven of the competition. Holly's icy blonde locks were teased into a side-swept updo, with a loose wave framing her pretty features.

Holly looked incredible on Sunday evening

Taking to Instagram to show off her showstopping look, Holly twirled for her 7.6million followers in a post that read: "It’s props week tonight on @dancingonice… always a tricky one for our skaters… also our very own @otimabuse dances for us and from watching rehearsals you are in for something special! See you on @itv at 6:30… Dress by @sassiholford, jewellery by @hancocks_london."

Fans were quick to react to the mother-of-three's glamorous post, rushing to compliment her outfit. Their comments included: "Wowzers," "Gorgeous dress," and: "You look beautiful Holly."

Holly stunned viewers last week in a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead dress

Holly appeared on Sunday's show alongside judges Oti Mabuse, Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and Ashley Banjo, marking the first show since Oti announced her departure from Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the BBC show.

The professional dancer joined the Strictly family in 2015 and is the only pro to have won the show in consecutive years. The 31-year-old was crowned the winner of the 2019 series with Kelvin Fletcher before lifting the glitterball again in 2020 with Bill Bailey.

An official statement posted to the official Strictly Twitter account read: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years."

