Christine Lampard's new high street dress will sell out at the speed of light

Christine Lampard really brightened up our Tuesday afternoon with a dazzling new Instagram post that features the dress we really, really want, and we think you will too.

The mother-of-two's frock came from Wallis, the high street brand the presenter has previously collaborated with. The design was made in a gorgeous sky blue colour and was covered in polka dots. Lush! We love the shirt-style fit, it even comes with an adjustable waist tie.

With her famous raven mane teased into a Meghan Markle-style low bun and immaculate makeup highlighting her pretty features, the stunning Irish star never looked better.

The wife of Frank Lampard wrote: "Sneak preview of the newness coming soon @wallisfashion #ForeverWallis #WallisxChristineLampard #ad."

The dress isn't available to buy yet, but here's some lookalike versions to keep you going until it arrives online. Keep scrolling!

Get the look!

Blue Splodge Print V-Neck Midi Dress, £22, George at Asda

Christine actually dropped her collection with Wallis back in November and it's had a great response from shoppers. Taking to Instagram at the time, the Loose Women host said: "Today is the day! My collection has landed @wallisfashion. From our party season suit and dress, to my go-to coats and knitwear favourites, it’s a really gorgeous mix and I hope you love it too."

Blue Belted Spot Print Frill Hem Midi Dress, £40, River Island

Back in 2019, Christine explained: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of my arms covered." Throughout the years, Christine has worked with various stylists. As well as Mother Shoppers on Loose Women, and Bronagh Webster when she's standing in for Lorraine Kelly, Christine has had her outfits put together by Angie Smith - Holly Willoughby's former stylist.

Speaking about Angie, she said: "She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed."

