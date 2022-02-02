Salma Hayek celebrates Year of the Tiger with incredible tiger-print look The actress is getting into the new year's spirit

Salma Hayek took to social media to celebrate a special occasion with her fans, donning an incredible look to match the moment.

The actress shared a throwback on Instagram to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year, specifically the Year of the Tiger.

In the snapshot, she wore a bold pink lip with a tiger-print outfit that hugged her figure, with her hair in perfect curls falling onto her shoulders.

"Here comes the year of the tiger #chinesenewyear," she captioned her post with a tiger emoji to match, and fans marked the special time with her in the comments.

Many wished her well, leaving comments like: "You have a grrrrreat year of the tiger," "Happy Lunar New Year," and tiger emojis of their own.

Several others raved over Salma's shot, however, with one fan writing: "55 and fab," and another saying: "I believe in Salma Hayek supremacy," with many leaving exclamations like "Beautiful" and "Stunning."

Salma posed in tiger-print to mark the Year of the Tiger

The star is gearing up for a banner year, given awards season is on the horizon and her cast performances in House of Gucci and Marvel's Eternals have been receiving nods.

However, she took the opportunity recently to celebrate the work of fellow actor and close friend Penelope Cruz, who has been receiving critical acclaim and several awards for her performance in Parallel Mothers.

Salma shared an excerpt from a story that justified an Oscar nomination for Penelope in the following week, and shared how she completely agreed with the sentiment.

"Wow Penelope!!! This article is fantastic specially coming from Tim Gray who I completely agree with. I hope this year the academy doesn't forget minorities," she wrote in her caption.

The actress has been celebrating her friend Penelope Cruz's work on social media

Another post she shared detailing all of her friend's nods even received a loving shout-out from Penelope on her Instagram Stories, and a comment that translated to: "Thanks friend!!! Love you very much."

