Christina Aguilera displays her decorated chest in revealing new outfit

Christina Aguilera left little to the imagination when she rocked up to Billboard's Women in Music Awards in a daringly low-cut outfit on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old looked stunning in an oversized, shiny black suit that comprised of loose-fitting pants and a matching jacket which she wore with nothing underneath. The low-cut design showed off her bare chest which was further highlighted by her gold necklace that framed her cleavage.

Christina kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum with some gold rings and wore her blonde hair in voluminous curls.

Her youthful complexion was evident on the lavender carpet, and she drew attention to her features with a glossy nude lip and soft smokey eye makeup that added a pop of color thanks to some blue eyeliner on her waterline.

Christina's outing comes after she stunned fans by being transformed into an NFT for the latest cover of Billboard magazine.

Christina stunned in her daring suit

Christina looked sensational for the animated snapshot, in which she rocked a bold brown lip and brows while letting her blonde locks fall on her shoulders while wearing an eye-catching silver snakeskin bodysuit.

"Excited to share my first NFT cover with @Billboard!!" she wrote alongside her post. "It's an honor to be a part of #BBWomenInMusic. "Thank you @yamkarkaiart & @worldofwomen.nft for this beautiful artwork. Proceeds will support National Coalition Against Domestic Violence @ncadv."

The singer's necklace drew attention to her chest

Fans immediately took to the comments section to rave over the cover and congratulate her, with a few even using the phrase "#legendtina" to describe it.

One commented: "It is an honor you deserved! For all your hard work in this industry," with another saying: "Always ahead of your time," and a third adding: "Fantástica NFTina love you Chick!"

The cover coincides with Billboard's Women in Music, and the proceeds from the sales of the NFT will be used for charitable initiatives.

