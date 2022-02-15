Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler The two have been together for almost 12 years

Christina Aguilera embraced the spirit of Valentine's Day with a romantic shoot featuring fiancé Matthew Rutler she shared on social media.

The singer shared a series of pictures from her 41st birthday party, with a sign that read: "XTINA XLI" in the background. The couple stood with a huge bouquet of flowers as he embraced the singer, who was dressed in a spectacular outfit.

Christina wore a figure-flattering vinyl suit in red and black that featured an intricate floral pattern on a corseted top with a very deep neckline and a pair of skin-tight pants.

The two embraced and happily posed for the shots, and fans immediately inundated them with Valentine's wishes, heart, and flame emojis.

"WHAT A COUPLE," one wrote, with another saying: "Matt is so in love!! I [it] see in his eyes," and a third added: "Sooo cuuuteeee I LOVE THIS COUPLE," and many others branded them "THE couple."

Christina and Matthew have been together since 2010, having gotten engaged in 2014 and sharing one child, Summer Rain, born in August of the same year.

Christina and Matthew shared romantic photos for Valentine's Day

The pop star also shares a son, 14-year-old Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, who she divorced in April of 2011.

The Genie in a Bottle singer paid tribute to her two kids as well on Valentine's Day, sharing a special compilation of clips featuring moments of theirs throughout the years.

She posted two separate videos showcasing their fun times together, one soundtracked by Lauv's I Like Me Better and the other by Frank Ocean's Godspeed.

Christina even highlighted more of the romantic moments she'd shared with Matthew, particularly during her trip to Disney World last year when she performed for their 50th anniversary special.

The singer also paid special tribute to her two kids

"My greatest loves of all time…," she captioned her clip, leaving many gushing over the heartwarming moments.



