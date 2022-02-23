Christina Aguilera teases new release in red-hot outfit

Christina Aguilera showed fans that there was a lot more to come from her latest release as she teased a new video on her Instagram.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares haunting snapshots in show-stopping leather and latex looks

The singer took to her social media feed with a snippet from an alternate video for her song Santo from her recently dropped Spanish-language EP.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

In the clip, she's adorned in a full red leather ensemble, featuring a top with a ruffled bottom that hugged her curves and paired with skin-tight pants.

She completed her look with sunglasses and red hair tied in a long and intricate braid that whipped around while she belted through the tune.

MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post

Fans in the comments immediately went wild for the clip, as did Christine Quinn, who commented: "Omg YASSSS QUEEN," with flame emojis in tow.

A fan wrote: "Yes! This song is fire," with another saying: "Amazing song [flame emoji] I wish there was a live performance soon," and a third adding: "That red outfit is giving me Britney Spears vibes."

Christina shared a snippet from the alternate video for Santo

Amid consistent snippets and drops from her La Fuerza EP, the pop star has taken the time to spend a few precious moments with family, sharing her love for them with a sweet series of Valentine's Day posts.

Christina shared pictures from her 41st birthday party as she embraced fiancé Matthew Rutler while wearing a figure-flattering red and black vinyl suit.

MORE: Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

MORE: Christina Aguilera turns heads in risqué top – fans react

The two have been together since 2010, having gotten engaged in 2014 and sharing one child, Summer Rain, seven. She also shares a son, 14-year-old Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, who she divorced in April of 2011.

The Genie in a Bottle performer paid tribute to her two kids as well on Valentine's Day, sharing a special compilation of clips featuring moments of theirs throughout the years.

The singer paid tribute to her fiancé and kids on Valentine's Day

She posted two separate videos showcasing their fun times together, one soundtracked by Lauv's I Like Me Better and the other by Frank Ocean's Godspeed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.