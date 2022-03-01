Christina Aguilera displays incredible transformation that has fans doing a double take The Hurt singer looks good in any form

Christina Aguilera left fans absolutely stunned when she revealed that she had undergone the most incredible of transformations for a new project.

MORE: Christina Aguilera teases new release in red-hot outfit

The singer took to Instagram to reveal that she had been transformed for an NFT for the latest cover of Billboard magazine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

The cover came as part of Billboard's Women in Music, and the proceeds coming from the sales of the NFT would be used for charitable initiatives.

Christina looked sensational for the animated snapshot, in which she rocked a bold brown lip and brows while letting her blonde locks fall on her shoulders while wearing an eye-catching silver snakeskin bodysuit.

MORE: Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler

"Excited to share my first NFT cover with @Billboard!!" she wrote alongside her post. "It's an honor to be a part of #BBWomenInMusic.

"Thank you @yamkarkaiart & @worldofwomen.nft for this beautiful artwork. Proceeds will support National Coalition Against Domestic Violence @ncadv."

Christina was animated for an NFT cover for Billboard

Fans immediately took to the comments section to rave over the cover and congratulate her, with a few even using the phrase "#legendtina" to describe it.

One commented: "It is an honor you deserved! For all your hard work in this industry," with another saying: "Always ahead of your time," and a third adding: "Fantástica NFTina love you Chick!"

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares haunting snapshots in show-stopping leather and latex looks

MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post

Ardent fans of the Genie in a Bottle performer, though, will recognize the attire as one she has sported for a previous set of photos she shared.

In a previous social media post she shared back in January, Christina wore a skin-tight silver snakeskin bodysuit that featured a turtleneck for a photoshoot.

The singer previously shared photographs of herself in the snakeskin bodysuit

While she didn't reveal the purpose for it then, she did give fans more of a glimpse at her full ensemble, as she teamed her look with curve-hugging jeans and a matching pair of sunglasses.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.