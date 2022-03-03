Holly Willoughby's polka dot skirt looks mighty like Kate Middleton's iconic Wimbledon style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revered for her impeccable fashion sense, Holly Willoughby's wardrobe often draws comparison to the Duchess of Cambridge's and her latest outfit has serious Kate Middleton vibes.

Returning to This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, the TV star channelled a less is more approach to fashion as she tucked a bright white jumper from Pure Collection into a polka dot skirt by Hobbs. Looking oh so sophisticated as she helmed Thursday's show, Holly polished off her ensemble with matching navy stilettos and gold jewellery – stunning.

Holly styled a polka dot skirt from Hobbs with a white jumper from Pure Collection

As for her hair and makeup, the blonde beauty styled her bob in beachy waves and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Modelling a soft brown eyeshadow complete with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lip, Holly's subtle combo perfectly complemented her outfit.

Priced at £129, the presenter's exact style is the 'Losie Spot Pleated Skirt' – and you can shop it today. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this feminine and flirty midi can be worn all year round, whether you're pairing it with heels like Holly, box-fresh trainers, or your favourite boots.

Losie Spot Pleated Skirt, £129, Hobbs

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Holly's 7.6 million followers were quick to praise her latest look.

"Good morning Holly looking beautiful as ever," wrote one. "I love that skirt; it's gorgeous," added another, meanwhile a third gushed: "Beautiful outfit as always"

The Duchess of Cambridge rocked a strikingly similar outfit at Wimbledon last year

Fashion fans will no doubt have recognised the striking resemblance between Holly's ensemble and one of Kate Middleton's most iconic Wimbledon moments to date.

Back in July 2021, the Duchess stepped out in a dotty midi skirt by Alessandra Rich, a navy blazer and a simple white tee as she attended a tennis match on one of the outer courts.

VIDEO: Transform your wardrobe with Holly Willoughby's top style tips

Adding her Simone Rocha pearl earrings, a pair of white heels and Mulberry's 'Amberley' bag in white - a new designer purchase for the royal – Kate looked absolutely divine.

