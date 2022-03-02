Christine Lampard's Zara outfit is the talk of Loose Women right now

Christine Lampard looked as stunning as ever on Wednesday's Loose Women and we are totally coveting her high street outfit. The star wore a beautiful skirt by Zara and a yellow, voluminous knitted top by Phase Eight.

The top in particular could be seen as she sat on the panel. The 'Gwyneth Balloon Sleeve Fine Knit Jumper' costs £55 and is currently in stock online. It has statement balloon sleeves and the striking mustard yellow shade would add a special kind of something to any outfit.

Christine was styled by Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! previously sat down with Bertie who gave us the lowdown on what it's like putting the LW outfits together.

The styling duo love the high street. Betie explained: "We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories, all the high street brands really."

We loved Christine's Phase Eight top and Zara skirt combo

And on being scared of certain styles, she has some great advice. "I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you. My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island. You would think 'oh no too young' but actually it is going in and finding the right things that's good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go in the shop to get an idea of what might work for you, kind of helps sometimes."

Instagram is key for Bertie when getting styling inspiration.

Gwyneth Balloon Sleeve Fine Knit Jumper, £55, Phase Eight

"I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. But now Instagram shows someone much more relatable, someone who is your size, your age, you know maybe wearing something a bit more practical, that you think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' or whatever and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that' or to wear that dress with trainers to make it much more daytime or whatever it is. It is definitely more accessible now."

