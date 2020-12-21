We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gwen Stefani looked sensational as she performed her new single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony.

The No Doubt star, 51, took to Instagram to repost a photo taken by her stylist Rob Zangardi, which saw her posing in a lift wearing a daring sparkly co-ord that is perfect for the festive season.

"HOUNDSTOOTH DREAMS @gwenstefani IN @davidkomalondon #RandM gx," the caption read.

We've tracked down the David Koma leather mini skirt, which is embellished to create a sparkly houndstooth print, and it's currently in the sale for £834 – but it's flying off the virtual shelves, as expected. The matching patent-leather jacket has unfortunately already sold out.

Underneath her oversized jacket, Gwen simply added a silky black bra and finished off her look with fishnet tights and thigh-high boots.

Her trademark platinum blonde hair was styled into a high ponytail and she opted for a glam makeup look with smokey eyes.

Delighted with her look, fans flocked to the comments section to share their compliments. "Really want Gwen’s stylist/wardrobe tbh," one wrote, and another added: "LOVE!!! So Sick!" A third shocked follower remarked: "@gwenstefani are you really 50 years old? Just wow."

The singer was joined by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and John Legend at the ceremony, aired on NBC, which honours those making extraordinary efforts for the world’s most vulnerable.

Just weeks ago, Gwen wowed fans once again during an appearance on The Voice, which left some fans comparing her to a Barbie doll.

The No Doubt star looked stunning on The Voice recently

In a selfie, she showed off her long blonde hair, bright pink lipstick and show-stopping one-shouldered dress. Fans absolutely loved her look and couldn't wait to tell her either.

"OMG you look so gorgeous," wrote one, while another said: "THAT DRESS WOW," and a third commented: "Drooling over this look, G!"

When one follower wrote: "You look like a real-life Barbie tonight!" it immediately received likes and prompted others to mirror her comparison.

