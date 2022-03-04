BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood looks gorgeous in slinky dress The BBC weather presenter always looks lovely

Carol Kirkwood always gives us timeless workwear fashion inspiration, and this week has been no different.

The 59-year-old BBC Breakfast weather presenter turned heads in a simple figure-hugging dress – and fans were loving her latest look. Carol flashed a beaming smile as she posed alongside BBC Sports presenter Jane Dougall for a rare photo opportunity in the BBC studios. The meteorologist sported a simple shift dress with long sleeves and a mid-length cut, which suited her to perfection.

She accessorised with a simple pair of pale pink heels and several elegant bracelets. Keeping her makeup simple and rosy, Carol opted for a slick of pink lipgloss and highlighted her cheekbones with blusher.

Jane shared the snap on Twitter, captioning the post: "What a pleasure to see the beautiful @carolkirkwood IN PERSON on @BBCBreakfast this morning!! #morethanonescot."

Carol posed with BBC Sports star Jane Dougall

The dynamic duo's post was met by a flurry of compliments from fans, with one writing: "You're both lovely, warm-hearted ladies doing a grand job," while another shared: "Looking good ladies."

As for Carol, she replied to her fellow Scot, saying: "So good to finally meet you in the flesh GG."

The BBC Breakfast star is a fan of simple yet timeless fashion

The star previously confessed that her 2.45am starts had left her with "permanent jet lag", but she always tries to look her best for her early morning TV slot.

In an interview with the Radio Times, she shared: "I like it if my hair is neat and my make-up is OK and I'm not having a fat day. When you just feel bleurgh. I didn't get this figure eating salad. But I go to the gym and I run. I try to be healthy."

Carol says she strives to stay fit and healthy

Carol has lived in Maidenhead since splitting from cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, who she was married to for 18 years from 1990 to 2008.

READ MORE: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood's home life with boyfriend revealed

She recently confessed she had found love again with a new mystery man, telling Prima magazine he makes her a cup of tea every morning – yep, at 2.45am. "That, to me, is worth a million red roses," she said.