Royal approved female-owned brands to shop ahead of International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is almost here. On 8 March we celebrate women's achievements while raising awareness about discrimination. This year follows the theme #EmbraceEquity, which aims to take action to drive gender equality.

The royal family has long supported women with their love of female-led brands, from Princess Kate wearing the likes of Seraphine, Beulah, Orelia and Penelope Chilvers, to Duchess Meghan supporting Strathberry, Monica Vinader and many more.

So we have sifted through a selection of fashion and beauty brands that Kate and Meghan have worn over the years, to support women - on and outside of IWD.

Not only can we take a leaf out of their style book, but we can also champion female empowerment and support rising women across all industries. On that note, here are just a few of the female-founded fashion and beauty brands the female royals have supported, and you can shop too, from high street to high end.

Seraphine

Kate Middleton has turned to Seraphine for many years and for a variety of royal engagements, wearing coats and dresses, as well as stylish garments in their maternity range.

We first got a glimpse inside Kate’s vast selection of Seraphine garments when she posted a sweet family photo with Prince William and newborn Prince George wearing a raspberry knot maternity dress. She also relied on the London-based label for her third pregnancy with Prince Louis in 2018, as she wore the Marlene dress on her royal tour of Sweden (pictured).

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera is a designer brand, founded by Carolina Herrera herself, which the royal family turn to. Meghan opted for a sky blue patterned gown during a visit to Morocco in 2019, while in 2021 she slipped into a red floral printed Carolina Herrera dress for a virtual engagement.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a big brand in the fashion business, and Meghan Markle has championed the female British brand on numerous occasions. The former Suits actor wore a Stella McCartney gown for her wedding reception in 2018 and accessorised with the designer label for an outing on International Women’s Day in 2019.

Eponine

Kate Middleton put another female founded British brand on our radar in 2016 when she wore a gingham dress by Eponine for a royal engagement in 2016. Fast forward to February 2019, and Princess Kate turned to the label again as she wore a bright green retro shift dress during a visit to Lavender Primary School, in north London, to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

L.K. Bennett

L.K. Bennett is a firm favourite brand with royals, and other celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden. From dresses and coats to shoes, bags, and other accessories, Princess Kate appears to have a soft spot for the high street retailer.

Monica Vinader

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both accessorised with Monica Vinader jewellery over the years, and we are not complaining. From Kate’s iconic green Siren earrings to Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet, it is an affordable, yet stylish brand royal fans can shop to get the royal look and support IWD.

Strathberry

Strathberry was founded in 2013 by husband and wife Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, but it wasn’t until 2018 when Meghan Markle wore the East/West Mini accessory in bottle green on a royal tour of Scotland, and for numerous occasions since, that it soared in popularity.

Penelope Chilvers

Back in 2016, Princess Kate opted for a pair of Penelope Chilvers knee-high Long Tassle Boots with tassel detail on her royal tour in Canada, and years later, she has continued to rely on the stylish, but weatherproof footwear.

Jenny Packham

When we think of the royals' wardrobe we instantly think of Jenny Packham. From the blue polka dot ensemble Kate wore on the steps to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital after she gave birth to Prince George in 2013, to the more glamorous dresses she wears to red carpet events, such as the Royal Variety Performance.

Reformation

Reformation is a playful, female-founded brand that champions sustainability and was launched by Yael Aflalo. Not only is Reformation a popular label with Adele, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, but also Meghan Markle who wore the blue and white checked summer dress on tour in Australia in 2018.

Beulah

Beulah is an ethical fashion brand, which sees a portion of the profits made donated to help victims of sex trafficking in India. From the Shibani scarf to the Yahvi dress, and plenty of other stylish designs in between, Princess Kate has proved Beulah is one of her go-to desigers.

Essie

We have covered the royals go-to fashion brands, accessory labels and jewellery names founded by women, but there is beauty too. It has previously been reported the Queen’s hairdresser requested a bottle of Essie's iconic soft pink/nude nail polish, titled Ballet Slippers, in 1989, which Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are also said to have painted on their fingertips since.

Orelia

Kate Middleton sent the fashion world into a frenzy when she wore the Orelia Chain Hoop Earrings on a video call with nursing students in February 2021, which she has worn to several royal engagements since.

Orelia was co-founded by Collette Flood, who has created stylish, but affordable, accessories, which get the royal seal of approval.

