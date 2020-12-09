Dan Walker sparks debate over latest fashion choice The BBC Breakfast star looks so stylish!

Dan Walker prompted a discussion among viewers on Wednesday.

The debate came after he asked for opinions on his new fashion choice, which marked a change of style for the star.

The BBC Breakfast presenter posted a photo of himself standing in front of the camera on set that morning.

Only his chest could be seen in the close-up shot, which showcased his outfit for the day.

As well as a blue suit and matching shirt, Dan could be seen sporting a white shirt which had a delicate blue floral pattern.

The presenter captioned the fetching picture: "Fancied something a bit funky this morning. What do you think? I hope your Wednesday is going well."

The star's fans were quick to share their thoughts, although they weren't in agreement over whether it was a good look for Dan or not.

One simply posted a grumpy face emoji while another teased: "My Nana had some curtains like that," adding a laughing emoji.

Others were more complimentary, however, with one commenting: "I put the tv on and have to admit I did a double-take... fancy Dan."

Dan's new look prompted debate among his fans

A second added: "Looking sharp Dan but then you always do. Have a good day. Take care," and a third simply wrote: "Love it [flower emoji]."

The star also took to his Instagram Stories, where he showed the same picture and added a poll which read: "What do you think? Would you wear this beauty?"

Although there were a few naysayers, over three-quarters of responses were positive. We'd say that settles that!

The stylish star was at the centre of another debate recently, after his generous colleague Naga Munchetty celebrated the start of December by whipping up some filo mince rolls and said she would save one for Dan.

"I may give one of these to @mrdanwalker in the morning on @bbcbreakfast - He did say he'd do ANYTHING for cake," Naga wrote on Instagram. She then went on: "Let the 'But is it cake?' Debate begin."

