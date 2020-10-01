It's not easy to look polished and 'put together' after waking up at the crack of dawn – but Naga Munchetty makes it look effortless.

The BBC Breakfast star wowed viewers on Thursday morning, wearing the most beautiful jumpsuit – and it looked so comfortable too!

MORE: Naga Munchetty reveals big change she has made in her life

Naga won a heap of praise in The Pretty Dress Company's 'Hourglass Faux Wrap Jumpsuit', which she chose in a gorgeous Bordeaux colourway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable on Strictly Come Dancing

The jumpsuit features a flattering faux wrap over detail with side tie, wide leg trousers, three quarter length sleeves and a concealed centre back zip.

If the rich wine colour isn't your thing, you'll be pleased to know it also comes in black, bright blue and deep purple – and it's just £89!

Naga's jumpsuit is available to pre-order

Available in sizes 6 – 18, the jumpsuit is only pre-order at the moment, but we suggest you add it to your virtual basket sharpish if you don't want to miss out.

Fans were desperate to know where Naga picked up her stylish outfit from, with one commenting on Twitter: "Loving the jumpsuit and heels combo @TVNaga01. Where’s the jumpsuit from please? It’s a beautiful colour."

Viewers loved Naga's jumpsuit and heels combo

RELATED: Naga Munchetty looks wildly different with long hair transformation – see photo

RELATED: Naga Munchetty shocks with fun new look

Another praised Naga for wearing designs that are affordable, writing: "Naga always looks good and most of the things she wears are affordable for the general public."

Naga is turning into quite the fashion star. In March, she appeared in British Vogue wearing none other than Victoria Beckham, who was quick to praise the TV star's appearance in her designs.

Naga looked incredible wearing Victoria Beckham in British Vogue

Sharing a photo of Naga on her Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Love seeing #NagaMunchetty in my new #VBSS20 tailoring in the March issue of @britishvogue!! Such a powerful force x Kisses @edward_enninful."

Victoria's fans were in agreement, with one commenting: "She looks amazing in your gear, I’ve never seen her look so stylish and she’s a girl who has great personal style and who totally embraces colour and pattern." We couldn't agree more.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.