Naga Munchetty stunned onlookers on Friday with a completely different look to what viewers of BBC Breakfast are used to.

The TV star commanded attention in a gorgeous black figure-hugging gown that featured a plunging neckline, cinched waist, and daring thigh split that highlighted her gym-honed figure. Naga accessorised with some glittering heels and a poppy badge pinned to the waist of her dress.

She also upped the glam with her makeup, rocking heavy eyeliner and a bold red lip, and added some volume to her short hair.

The 46-year-old looked incredible after swapping out her usually demure look for the risqué outfit for an appearance at the Ethnicity Awards 2021 at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in London.

Naga wasn't the only star in attendance at the glitzy event. She was joined by Alex Scott, Fleur East, and EastEnders star Nina Wadia.

Naga looked incredible in her fancy evening frock

Alex looked gorgeous in a black blazer mini dress that featured exaggerated shoulders, oversized buttons, and daring slits above her thighs that showed a hint of her derriere. She added sheer tights and accessorised with a tiny black, croc print clutch bag.

The BBC star shared several photos of her ensemble on Instagram, and fans were blown away by her head-turning appearance.

"Absolutely love it!" exclaimed one follower. "Simply stunning," remarked a second. A third added: "What an amazing looking woman," and a fourth wrote: "Just wow."

Alex Scott won rave reviews from fans for her outfit

The Ethnicity Awards is an annual event that honours celebrities and public figures who are recognised as advocates working to progress equality.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock won the Ethnicity Award for her BBC documentary Race, Pop and Power, which explores racism in the music industry and saw the singer open up about her own experiences of racism.

While she wasn't at the ceremony in person, she did appear via video link to accept the award, telling fans: "The hard work doesn't stop here."

