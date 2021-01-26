BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker sparks mass reaction with surprising fashion hack

Dan Walker caused quite a stir on Tuesday when he shared a surprising fashion hack on Instagram.

The BBC Breakfast star uploaded a photo of his fetching pink socks, admitting he was adding a pop of colour to his navy suit.

MORE: Dan Walker warned by Louise Minchin after suffering wardrobe mishap

However, many fans were left confused after they spotted that his laces were tucked into his shoes and promptly took to the comment section of his post to query his unusual decision.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker majorly confuses viewers on BBC Breakfast

"What's going on with the laces?" quizzed one follower. Another asked: "Do you tuck your laces in??" followed by an exploding head emoji.

"Why tuck your laces in? Weird," claimed a third. While another wrote: "Interesting methodology with the laces Dan, health and safety in mind....."

After being flooded with questions about his footwear, Dan decided to clear up the confusion over his fashion hack, responding: "For those asking... yes laces are tucked in. It stops the trousers hanging on the shoe." There you have it.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker melts hearts with adorable photo of his son

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

Fans were confused over Dan's fashion hack

It wasn't just his shoelaces that had his fans talking – Dan's hair sparked quite a reaction too.

Posting a photo of his overgrown locks on Instagram after it was the hot topic of discussion on Monday and Tuesday's show, Dan simply wrote: "Lockdown 3," which prompted a flurry of crying with laughter emojis from fans.

MORE: Dan Walker shares details of 'awkward' encounter with Prince Philip

Dan's lockdown hairstyle caused a huge reaction from fans

Dan and his co-presenter Louise Minchin have been the faces of BBC Breakfast for several years. Dan, 43, has been fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday since 2016 while Louise has been a regular anchor since 2006.

Dan has previously opened up about his role on BBC One programme and how it might affect his family.

"She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he said of his wife Sarah, during a chat with The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.