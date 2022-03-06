Olivia Culpo reveals major fashion mishap in cut-out dress - watch

Olivia Culpo almost accidentally revealed a little more than she intended! The model has been wearing never-ending dazzling looks as she attends multiple runway shows during Paris Fashion Week.

However, her latest stunning look almost wasn't so, and the model revealed she was "hanging on by a thread" because of it.

Olivia took to Instagram to share a recent fashion mishap that happened when she wore a revealing Monot dress to attend their fashion show and after party.

The star first shared a series of front row videos capturing models strutting down the runway in a variety of cut-out dresses. Olivia wrote of the brand: "Always the hottest."

Following the show, she got into her car to head to the after party, which is when she admitted how much she was struggling with her dress. She initially shared a sultry, close up video of the bodice of her black dress, which was tied together in the middle. She wrote: "All strapped in."

Things took a turn in her following video though, which she captioned with, "Can't breathe." As Olivia leaned back in her seat, she began saying: "So if I look like I'm hanging on by a thread, that's because I am."

The epic look

The star went on to reveal a chaotic behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready, when she had a major fashion mishap: her dress ripped.

Olivia shared how she had her entourage quickly try to put her dress back together last minute after the thin tie holding the dress' revealing cut-outs snapped off.

The stressful moment

The brand's dresses have become somewhat controversial with models, as it was a similar cut-out dress that caused a major stir when Kendall Jenner wore it for a friend's wedding, and many questioned if the outfit was appropriate since it seemingly stole the bride's spotlight.

Incidents aside, Olivia made it to the after party and updated fans afterwards from bed, writing in a selfie of hers that: "Fashion mishap and all tonight was a success."

