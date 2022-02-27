Olivia Culpo receives sweetest surprise in heartwarming family video

Olivia Culpo is ready to take on motherhood! The model is proving to fans just how fit she is for the job with her latest stories posted to Instagram.

The 29-year-old took to the social media platform to share an adorable baby surprise, courtesy of her older sister, Aurora Culpo.

The star was surprised by a visit from her niece and nephew, and she detailed how the three busied themselves as she took care of them.

Remi and Solei are Olivia's toddler niece and nephew, and they are impossibly cute. The star first shared a picture of nearly two-year-old Solei, smiling and sitting by the star's fireplace in a boucle chair.

Olivia captioned the photo with: "Best surprise visitor!!! She is getting so big I can't take it." She went on to reveal that the toddler is a major dog lover just like her aunt, sharing videos of Solei cuddling Olivia's pet Poodle, Oliver Sprinkles.

Olivia's adorable niece, Solei

In the video, which she captioned with: "We have true doggy lover," the Rhode Island native asks her niece if she wants to give the tiny pup a hug, and she leans in for a kiss. She admitted she "just wants to smooch and hug him 24/7."

The doting aunt asks the kid, "Do you love him?" to which she responds with an enthusiastic "Yeah!" as she fondly pets the dog.

Olivia continued to share pictures of her quality time with her niece, sharing the silly hairstyle she did on Solei, a high ponytail where the toddler's short hair was spruced out in multiple directions.

Olivia's sweet tribute to her nephew, Remi

She was certainly showered with love in return and caught it on camera, sharing the video where her nephew Remi, as he's playing with a wooden toy on the floor, says: "Tita, I love you."

While Olivia has yet to reveal any baby plans for herself, she has been in a serious relationship with football player Chrisian McCaffrey for three years.

