Salma Hayek sends powerful message with latest style statement The Eternals star understands how fashion can tell a story

Salma Hayek is no stranger to harnessing the power of fashion, whether it's by turning heads with a jaw-dropping ensemble that flatters her figure, or one that makes a major statement.

The actress did both with her latest outfit that she donned for the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. She understood that even during the height of Fashion Week, all the world could talk about was the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, and clearly wanted to express her solidarity with Ukraine

For the evening, Salma appeared in a form-fitting blue and yellow ensemble that paid homage to the nation by repping the flag's colors.

She wore a blue top with large sleeves and paired it with a bright yellow thigh-skimming skirt, finishing the look off with black tights and a pair of sunglasses.

Salma even shared a snapshot of herself with the look alongside Kim Kardashian, who wore a Balenciaga caution tape-fashioned jumpsuit, and made her allegiance be known by including the Ukrainian flag in her caption.

Many fans immediately took to the comments to praise the actress with blue and yellow heart emojis, and even the occasional flame emoji.

Salma wore a Ukrainian-flag inspired outfit to Paris Fashion Week

"Aw so nice supporting [Ukraine] with that outfit," one commented, with another saying: "So beautiful," and a third also writing: "Just gorgeous."

The House of Gucci star recently had another reason to don blue as she revealed that she was the recipient of the IMDB "Icon" STARmeter Award.

Salma took to her social feed in a radiant blue outfit as she posed with her award and shared a heartfelt statement of gratitude with fans.

She wrote: "I'm beyond thrilled to be the first-ever recipient of the @imdb 'Icon' STARmeter award, created in honor of the 20th anniversary of @imdbpro.

The actress received the IMDB "Icon" STARmeter Award

"Thanks to everyone who visited my IMDb and IMDbPro page. This award is such an honor!"

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.

